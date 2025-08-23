RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 25, 2025

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 25, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ATHLETICCLUB/Author unknownn
Athletic Club
Athletic Club Athletic Club Schedule Athletic Club News Athletic Club Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
25 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Bilbao, San Mames
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano Schedule Rayo Vallecano News Rayo Vallecano Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Monday, August 25, at 19:30 Central European Time, Athletic Club will host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio San Mamés in Bilbao for the second round of La Liga. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on the teams' attacking potential in this clash.

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao had a sensational campaign last season, finishing fourth in La Liga and securing a Champions League spot for the first time since 2014/15. The Basques displayed remarkable consistency and were especially solid at the back—conceding just 29 goals, 10 fewer than champions Barcelona.

Preseason, however, was less than ideal: in seven friendlies, Athletic managed just one win and wrapped up their summer preparations with a 0-3 defeat to Arsenal in the Emirates Cup.

The new La Liga season kicked off on a high note for Athletic, as they battled their way to a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Sevilla. When it comes to head-to-heads at San Mamés against Rayo Vallecano, the hosts have been dominant—winning 7 of the last 8 encounters and losing just once. Most of these matches have been high-scoring: 6 out of 8 finished with over 2.5 goals, and both teams found the net in 5 games.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano finished eighth in La Liga last season, capping their campaign with an impressive five-game unbeaten streak. That run earned them a spot in European competition, and they've already kicked off their Conference League journey with a commanding away win over Belarusian side Neman.

Rayo also got off to a flying start in La Liga this season, recording a confident 3-1 away victory over Girona.

However, Rayo's head-to-head record against Athletic remains a concern. Their last win over the Basques was back in 2021, and since then, they've faced off seven times: Athletic claimed six victories, with one draw between them.

Probable lineups

  • Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, Williams I., Berenguer, Williams N., Sannadi.
  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Pacha, Vertroud, Lejeune, Balliu, Trejo, Gumbau, Lopez, Perez, Nteka, Camello.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Athletic Bilbao have lost 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Athletic Bilbao have won 6 of their last 8 home games.
  • Each of Athletic Bilbao's last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 5 of Athletic Bilbao's last 6 games.
  • Rayo Vallecano have won 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • Rayo Vallecano have won 4 of their last 6 away fixtures.
  • Rayo Vallecano scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Athletic Bilbao have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads.
  • Athletic Bilbao have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads at home.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads have seen over 2.5 goals.

Prediction for Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano

Historically, encounters between Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano have been high-scoring affairs, with both sides usually getting on the scoresheet. Both teams come into this clash in strong form: Athletic kicked off their league campaign with a win, while Rayo have looked confident both domestically and in Europe. All signs point to an open game with goals on the cards. My pick for this match is over 2 goals, with odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
DC United vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 D.C. United vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 DC United Odds: 1.92 Inter Miami CF Recommended Mostbet
Everton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.82 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.8 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Lorient vs Rennes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.57 Rennes Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.82 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Al-Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will come out on top in the round four clash? Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
Osasuna vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.76 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Toulouse vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Toulouse vs Brest: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.75 Brest Bet now Melbet
Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.81 Nantes Bet now Melbet
Le Havre vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Havre vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Le Havre Odds: 1.74 Lens Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Fulham vs Manchester United: Who will claim their first victory of the new season? Fulham Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hamburger SV prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.54 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores