Udinese vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 25, 2025

Udinese vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 25, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs Verona prediction Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images
Udinese
25 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Verona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Serie A kicks off with a clash between Udinese and Verona, set for August 25, 2025 at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The rivalry spans around 28 official matches, with a nearly even balance of power – Udinese has 9 wins, Verona 8, and 11 draws.

  • In their last four encounters, Udinese has failed to beat Verona: two draws and two away wins for Verona.

  • The most thrilling clash in recent years was a 3-3 draw in December 2023.

  • In the 2024/25 season, the teams met twice: a 0-0 stalemate in Verona and a 1-0 away win for Verona in Udine.

  • The average total rarely exceeds 2.5 goals – most matches feature cautious football from both sides.

Match preview:

Both teams enter the new season with different ambitions, but a shared hunger for their first points. Udinese enjoyed an active preseason, signing promising Scot Lennon Miller and targeting Ross McCrorie, signaling a desire to inject creativity and depth into their play. Under Kosta Runjaic, Udinese improved last season and now aims for a mid-table finish. Verona, led by Paolo Zanetti, continues to rely on organized defense and rapid transitions from back to front – a strategy that paid off last season with a 1-0 away win over Udinese, while their first meeting ended goalless. Head-to-heads remain fiercely contested: in recent years, the teams have traded wins and draws, with the average goal tally rarely surpassing 2.5. Udinese will look to capitalize on home advantage, but Verona is pragmatic and always fights for results. Expect a tight, hard-fought battle with few clear-cut chances where set pieces and clinical finishing could prove decisive.

Probable line-ups:

  • Udinese: Sava, Kristensen, Palma, Sole, Zemura, Ehizibue, Lovric, Atta, Davis, Bravo, Karlstrom.
  • Verona: Montipò, Nuñez, Oyegoke, Frese, Cham, Niasse, Berned, Serdar, Bradaric, Giovanni, Sarr.

Udinese vs Verona prediction:

Udinese approaches the season opener in good form and has bolstered their squad with young talents who can add a creative spark up front. The team is confident at home and traditionally plays with real energy in front of their supporters. Verona, meanwhile, is still rebuilding under Zanetti and may struggle with cohesion early on. Considering Udinese’s statistical edge at home and their refreshed roster, the hosts are favored to take all three points – prediction: Udinese to win by a narrow margin.

