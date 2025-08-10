Milan interested in Højlund, but Højlund wants to stay in Manchester.

Milan continues to push for the transfer of Denmark international and Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.

Details: According to Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, Milan has made an offer to Manchester United for the 22-year-old forward Rasmus Højlund. The Italian club is proposing a season-long loan deal worth €6 million, with a €45 million buyout option.

Despite Milan's interest, the player himself wants to remain in Manchester and fight for a place in the Red Devils' starting lineup. It's worth recalling that Rubén Amorim believes Højlund does not fit his style of play and is unlikely to turn to the striker for help during the season.

In the 2024/25 season, the Dane played 52 matches (3,322 minutes), scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists. Transfermarkt values the forward at €35 million, while his current contract with the Mancunians runs until the summer of 2028.

