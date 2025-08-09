The price tag is 65 million. Manchester United set sights on Brazilian talent Ricardo Matias

19-year-old Internacional striker Ricardo Matias is increasingly catching the eye of European clubs, including those in England. According to Globo, two Premier League sides are monitoring the Brazilian, with Manchester United among them.

It is reported that United’s scouts attended the Brazilian Cup match against Fluminense. Additionally, another Premier League club has already submitted an official inquiry for the player, although its name remains undisclosed.

Previously, PSV and two foreign investment groups operating in Brazil had expressed interest in Matias, but talks failed to yield results.

The forward has been playing for Internacional since 2022, making 17 appearances and scoring 3 goals. His contract runs until the end of 2028, and his release clause is estimated at 65 million euros.