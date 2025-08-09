PSG ready to sell Donnarumma. Manchester United goalkeeper is the priority

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Italian could end up in the Premier League
Football news
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
PSG and Gianluigi Donnarumma have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract, according to insider Nicolo Schira. The current deal for the 26-year-old Italy national team goalkeeper expires in the summer of 2026, and the Parisians' management has decided to put him on the transfer list already this offseason to avoid losing him for free in a year.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the club hopes to receive around €30 million for the keeper. Meanwhile, Mirror clarifies that the Italian is considering a move to England. Reportedly, his top priority is Manchester United, despite the team’s crisis and disappointing performance last season.

Let’s recall, Donnarumma joined the Parisian club in 2021 and became a crucial part of their historic season, when the team won the Champions League for the first time in its history, as well as clinched the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup.

