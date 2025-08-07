Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 9, 2025, in the group stage of the African Nations Championship, Group B will witness a clash between Tanzania and Madagascar. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ scoring potential for this encounter.

Tanzania

The Tanzania national team returns to the African Nations Championship after missing the 2022 edition. Their last appearance was in 2020, when they finished third in their group and failed to reach the playoffs. However, this time around, Tanzania has started the tournament with real conviction—two wins in two matches: a 2-0 triumph over Burkina Faso and a narrow 1-0 victory over Mauritania. The team now tops the group with 6 points and an impressive goal difference, making a strong statement in the race for the knockout stage.

Elsewhere, Tanzania’s performance has been inconsistent but sometimes encouraging. In the recent COSAFA Cup, they found themselves in the same group as Madagascar and finished second, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Notably, their only defeat in that tournament came against Madagascar—a 0-1 setback.

In World Cup qualifying, Tanzania currently sits third in their group, sharing points with Niger, and still has a shot at advancing. Overall, Tanzania's recent form has been impressive—five straight wins, including friendlies and COSAFA Cup matches, with three of those victories coming with clean sheets.

Madagascar

Madagascar enters the fixture against Tanzania not in the best form. After beating this very opponent 1-0 in the COSAFA Cup, they haven’t won since—three defeats and two draws in their last five games. Madagascar did manage to reach the COSAFA playoffs but lost to Angola in the semifinals and then to Comoros in the third-place match.

In the ongoing African Nations Championship, Madagascar has played only one match so far—a goalless draw with Mauritania, keeping the group’s intrigue alive. In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team currently sits third in their group, trailing group leaders Ghana by 5 points and Comoros by 2. Theoretically, their chances of qualifying remain alive.

The head-to-head history between Tanzania and Madagascar features four matches, with Madagascar holding a slight edge—2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. Notably, 3 of these 4 encounters ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

Tanzania: Ali, Kapombe, Dixon, Hamad, Mohamed, Abbas, Kagoma, Seleman, Suleiman, Mzize, Salum.

Ali, Kapombe, Dixon, Hamad, Mohamed, Abbas, Kagoma, Seleman, Suleiman, Mzize, Salum. Madagascar: Ramandimbisoa, Rabemananjara, Ratsimbazafy, Randriamanampisoa, Rabearivelo, Rafanomezantsoa, Andrianarimanana, Rakotondrajoa, Rakotondraibe, Razafimaro, Rajaonarivelo.

Key facts and head-to-head

Tanzania is on a five-match winning streak.

Three of Tanzania’s last four matches ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Madagascar has failed to win six of their last seven matches.

Three of Madagascar’s last four matches finished with under 2.5 total goals.

Three of the last four meetings between Tanzania and Madagascar ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Tanzania vs Madagascar match prediction

Both teams have been pragmatic in this tournament: Tanzania has won both matches with clean sheets but by the narrowest of margins, while Madagascar’s only outing ended in a goalless draw. Given the pattern in recent head-to-heads—three out of four matches finished under 2.5 goals, and the most recent saw Madagascar win 1-0—we can expect another low-scoring affair. Tanzania is well-organized defensively, while Madagascar has struggled to convert chances. All signs point to a cautious, low-scoring game. My pick for this match: both teams to score — no, at odds of 1.55.