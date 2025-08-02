Shocking decision by Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG

Paris Saint-Germain is gearing up for major changes between the posts. According to RMC Sport, the Parisians have reached an agreement to sign Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in a deal worth around €40 million.

The arrival of the young talent could cost Gianluigi Donnarumma his starting spot. Head coach Luis Enrique has already made his decision: Chevalier is set to begin the Ligue 1 season as PSG’s first-choice keeper.

Donnarumma’s future, despite being under contract through 2026 and playing a key role in the club’s Champions League triumph, is now very much in doubt. While there have been no official transfer talks yet, PSG has no intention of letting their keeper leave for free at the end of his contract and is determined to secure a significant fee. French media highlight Chelsea and Manchester United among the interested clubs.