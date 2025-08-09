RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Cruzeiro vs Santos, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025

Cruzeiro vs Santos, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Cruzeiro vs Santos FC prediction @Cruzeiro / X
10 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil, Belo Horizonte, Estadio Mineirao
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Sunday, August 11, 2025, at the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro will host Santos as part of the 19th round of the Brazilian Serie A. Check out the team overview and possible match outcome below.

Match preview

The home side comes into this clash in outstanding form: they sit second in the table with 11 wins, four draws, and just three losses, and a goal difference of +19 (30 scored, 11 conceded) underscores their consistency both in attack and defense.

In their last ten matches across all competitions, Cruzeiro has suffered just two defeats, securing six victories and two draws. Leonardo Jardim's men have conceded only four goals in those ten games, a testament to their solid defensive play and the heroics of goalkeeper Cássio.

Santos, on the other hand, have been inconsistent: currently, Kleber Xavier's side are only 15th in the table (5 wins, 3 draws, 9 losses), with a negative goal difference and an average of about one goal scored per match. Their away form is also troubling: they have failed to win in 10 of their last 15 away games, conceding plenty of goals, which makes them vulnerable against a side like Cruzeiro.

Probable lineups

Cruzeiro: Cássio, William, Bruno, Villalba, Kaiki, Romero, Silva, Christian, Pereira, Wanderson, Jorge

Santos: Brazao, Vinicius, Gil, Perez, Souza, Bontempo, Schmidt, Barreal, Rolheiser, Neymar, Soares

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cruzeiro has kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 7 matches
  • Santos have conceded in four consecutive games
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Cruzeiro has won four times, with Santos taking just one victory

Prediction

At this stage, Cruzeiro look to be on a whole different level compared to their rivals, and there is little to suggest Jardim's side will face any real problems. My prediction: Cruzeiro to win & individual total over 1.5 at odds of 1.95.

Prediction on game Cruzeiro Win & Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
