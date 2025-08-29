Prediction on game Manchester United Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.47 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the third round of the Premier League, Manchester United will host Burnley at Old Trafford. The match will take place on Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here is your preview and prediction for this intriguing clash.

Manchester United vs Burnley: match preview

Manchester United have endured a dismal start to the new Premier League campaign and the season overall. In the opening round, the Red Devils fell to Arsenal 0-1, despite showing a respectable level of play. However, they failed to build on that performance. In the second round, United drew 1-1 with Fulham, and midweek, they traveled to fourth-division Grimsby for the second round of the EFL Cup. Manchester crashed out of the tournament, losing on penalties 2-3 (11-12). A disastrous start and an early cup exit for United.

Burnley returned to the Premier League and kicked off their season against Tottenham. Away from home, the Clarets suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat. But in the second round, they hosted Sunderland and managed to secure their first three points in a crucial relegation battle. A 2-0 victory, and midweek Burnley added another win—beating Derby 2-1 in the EFL Cup second round to progress further.

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester United are winless in three straight matches: two defeats and a draw.

Burnley have picked up back-to-back victories.

United have conceded at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.

In the last five meetings, Manchester United have managed just one win—on penalties in a friendly.

The previous head-to-head ended in a 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Burnley.

Probable lineups

Manchester United: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha.

Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Humphries, Esteve, Ekdal, Hartman; Mejbri, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Anthony; Foster.

Prediction

United need a win, and this opponent presents a perfect opportunity. Expect the hosts to do everything possible to claim their first three points of the season. Prediction: United to score over 1.5 goals.