RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season?

Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction Getty Images
Manchester United
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
30 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Burnley
Burnley Burnley Schedule Burnley News Burnley Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Manchester United Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.47
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the third round of the Premier League, Manchester United will host Burnley at Old Trafford. The match will take place on Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here is your preview and prediction for this intriguing clash.

Manchester United vs Burnley: match preview

Manchester United have endured a dismal start to the new Premier League campaign and the season overall. In the opening round, the Red Devils fell to Arsenal 0-1, despite showing a respectable level of play. However, they failed to build on that performance. In the second round, United drew 1-1 with Fulham, and midweek, they traveled to fourth-division Grimsby for the second round of the EFL Cup. Manchester crashed out of the tournament, losing on penalties 2-3 (11-12). A disastrous start and an early cup exit for United.

Burnley returned to the Premier League and kicked off their season against Tottenham. Away from home, the Clarets suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat. But in the second round, they hosted Sunderland and managed to secure their first three points in a crucial relegation battle. A 2-0 victory, and midweek Burnley added another win—beating Derby 2-1 in the EFL Cup second round to progress further.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester United are winless in three straight matches: two defeats and a draw.
  • Burnley have picked up back-to-back victories.
  • United have conceded at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.
  • In the last five meetings, Manchester United have managed just one win—on penalties in a friendly.
  • The previous head-to-head ended in a 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Burnley.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha.
  • Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Humphries, Esteve, Ekdal, Hartman; Mejbri, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Anthony; Foster.

Prediction

United need a win, and this opponent presents a perfect opportunity. Expect the hosts to do everything possible to claim their first three points of the season. Prediction: United to score over 1.5 goals.

Prediction on game Manchester United Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.47
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction US Open Today, 11:00 Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - August 29, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.65 Emma Raducanu Recommended 1xBet
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 11:30 Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips – August 29, 2025 Luciano Darderi Odds: 1.85 Carlos Alcaraz Bet now Melbet
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.75 Cameron Norrie Bet now Melbet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and bets - August 30, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.87 Leylah Fernandez Recommended Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended Melbet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores