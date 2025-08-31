Prediction on game Win Leganes Odds: 2.2 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, September 1, the third round of La Liga 2 will see Leganes host Deportivo. Kick-off is set for 21:30 Central European Time. Here’s your match preview and prediction.

Leganes vs Deportivo: match preview

Last season, Leganes competed in La Liga but failed to secure their place among Spain’s elite. The team finished 18th, collecting 40 points from 38 rounds—just one point short of safety in 17th. During the off-season, Leganes played seven friendlies: two wins, four draws, and one defeat. The new Segunda campaign began with two draws: 1-1 away at Huesca and 1-1 at home against Cadiz.

Deportivo finished the 2024/25 campaign in 15th place in the La Liga 2 table, picking up 53 points from 42 matches and finishing eight points clear of 19th. Over the summer, the Galicians played six friendlies: five wins, one draw, and one defeat. They kicked off the new season with a 2-1 away win over Granada, followed by a goalless draw at home to Burgos.

Match facts and head-to-head

Leganes are unbeaten in their last eight matches: six draws and two victories.

Deportivo are undefeated in their last five games: three wins and two draws.

Deportivo have scored in three consecutive away matches.

In their last head-to-head, Leganes beat Deportivo 3-1.

The sides have met five times: Leganes have won three, Deportivo once.

Probable lineups

Leganes: Juan Soriano, Ruben Peña, Marvel, Lalo Aguilar, Jorge Saenz, Cisse, Diawara, Naim Garcia, De la Fuente, Diego, Djouk.

Deportivo: German Parreño, Escudero, Comas, Miguel Loureiro, Dani Barcia, Luismi Cruz, Eddachouri, Jose Gragera, Soriano, Diego Villares, Yeremay.

Prediction

Leganes have had an unconvincing start to the season, despite being one of the favorites in Segunda and aiming for a quick return to La Liga. Deportivo were in the lower half of the table last season. I believe Leganes are bound to secure their first win at home, and I suggest backing the hosts for victory in this match.