RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Predictions Leganes vs Deportivo: can Leganes claim their first victory of the new season?

Leganes vs Deportivo: can Leganes claim their first victory of the new season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Leganes vs Deportivo La Coruna prediction Photo: https://x.com/CDLeganes
Leganes
Leganes Leganes Schedule Leganes News Leganes Transfers
Segunda Division Spain Segunda Division Spain Table Segunda Division Spain Fixtures Segunda Division Spain Predictions
01 sep 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Leganes, Estadio Butarque
Deportivo La Coruna
Deportivo La Coruna Deportivo La Coruna Schedule Deportivo La Coruna News Deportivo La Coruna Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Leganes
Odds: 2.2
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday, September 1, the third round of La Liga 2 will see Leganes host Deportivo. Kick-off is set for 21:30 Central European Time. Here’s your match preview and prediction.

Leganes vs Deportivo: match preview

Last season, Leganes competed in La Liga but failed to secure their place among Spain’s elite. The team finished 18th, collecting 40 points from 38 rounds—just one point short of safety in 17th. During the off-season, Leganes played seven friendlies: two wins, four draws, and one defeat. The new Segunda campaign began with two draws: 1-1 away at Huesca and 1-1 at home against Cadiz.

Deportivo finished the 2024/25 campaign in 15th place in the La Liga 2 table, picking up 53 points from 42 matches and finishing eight points clear of 19th. Over the summer, the Galicians played six friendlies: five wins, one draw, and one defeat. They kicked off the new season with a 2-1 away win over Granada, followed by a goalless draw at home to Burgos.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leganes are unbeaten in their last eight matches: six draws and two victories.
  • Deportivo are undefeated in their last five games: three wins and two draws.
  • Deportivo have scored in three consecutive away matches.
  • In their last head-to-head, Leganes beat Deportivo 3-1.
  • The sides have met five times: Leganes have won three, Deportivo once.

Probable lineups

  • Leganes: Juan Soriano, Ruben Peña, Marvel, Lalo Aguilar, Jorge Saenz, Cisse, Diawara, Naim Garcia, De la Fuente, Diego, Djouk.
  • Deportivo: German Parreño, Escudero, Comas, Miguel Loureiro, Dani Barcia, Luismi Cruz, Eddachouri, Jose Gragera, Soriano, Diego Villares, Yeremay.

Prediction

Leganes have had an unconvincing start to the season, despite being one of the favorites in Segunda and aiming for a quick return to La Liga. Deportivo were in the lower half of the table last season. I believe Leganes are bound to secure their first win at home, and I suggest backing the hosts for victory in this match.

Prediction on game Win Leganes
Odds: 2.2
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lazio vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lazio vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Verona Recommended 1xBet
Inter vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Inter Odds: 1.79 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Udinese: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Inter Odds: 2 Udinese Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Recommended Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.63 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
LA Galaxy vs Orlando City prediction Leagues Cup Today, 17:00 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 2.4 Orlando City Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.57 Palmeiras Recommended Mostbet
River Plate vs San Martin San Juan prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:15 River Plate vs San Martin. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 1, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.82 San Martin San Juan Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 1, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.58 Inter Miami CF Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Montenegro prediction EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 06:30 Sweden vs Montenegro prediction and H2H — September 1, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.53 Montenegro Recommended 1xBet
India vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 01 sep 2025, 08:00 India vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025 India Odds: 1.9 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Germany vs Great Britain prediction EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 09:30 Germany vs Great Britain prediction and H2H — September 1, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.65 Great Britain Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores