Monaco announce €20m signing for Juventus midfielder

The press service of "Monaco" announced on their official website about the transfer of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Turin's "Juventus" and the Swiss national team.

The club from the Principality of Monaco paid 20 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros due to bonuses. The Swiss player signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

26-year-old Zakaria has been playing for "Juventus" since January 2022. He transferred to the Italian club from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee amounted to 10.1 million euros. He played a total of 15 matches for the Turin club in all tournaments, scored one goal, and provided one assist. In the previous season, the midfielder played for "Chelsea" on loan. He participated in 11 matches for the English club, scored one goal, and didn't provide any assists. Previously, he also played for "Servette" and "Basel."

Zakaria has been playing for the Swiss national team since 2016. He has played 49 matches for the Swiss national team, scored three goals, provided four assists, and received eight yellow cards.