Ready for a change of scenery?

Mohamed Salah has started the new season inconsistently, much like Liverpool as a whole — and the Egyptian star now appears open to a fresh challenge.

Details: According to Graeme Bailey, Saudi Pro League representatives remain determined to sign Salah, who is still considered their top target. The player himself is reportedly ready for a move to the Middle East. The offer on the table includes £150 million per year, an ambassadorial role promoting tourism, and partial ownership of the club.

Eighteen-year-old Amaro Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute, leaving his team down to ten men. This was Nallo’s second red card for Liverpool — he was also dismissed just four minutes after making his debut against PSV back in January.

Reminder: Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of this year’s EFL Cup after a shocking 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace — matching a negative record that had stood since 1934.