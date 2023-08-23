Milan joined the race for the talented PSG striker

AC Milan has joined the list of contenders for the forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the French U21 national team, Hugo Ekitike, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club hopes to loan the player for one year with an option to buy in the summer of 2024. However, this offer does not satisfy the French club, which would prefer to sell the player for 30-35 million euros. Another issue might be the player's high salary, as Ekitike earns 4.8 million euros per month. In this regard, Milan proposes that PSG share a part of the forward's salary. It was previously reported that West Ham United is also interested in the French player.

The 21-year-old Ekitike has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2022. He joined the Parisian club from Stade de Reims on loan. After a year, Paris Saint-Germain bought the player. The transfer fee amounted to 28.5 million euros. He has played a total of 33 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. With PSG, Ekitike became the champion of France in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Ekitike has been playing for the French U21 national team since 2021. He has played a total of six matches for the French U21 team, without scoring any goals but providing one assist.