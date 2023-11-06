Milan fans are preparing a surprise for Donnarumma

Loyal Milan fans are preparing a promotion for the group stage match with PSG, addressed to the Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who previously played for the Italian club. According to reports, fans plan to throw fake banknotes towards the goalkeeper and wear shirts with the number 71, which symbolizes the "man without values" in the Neapolitan tradition.

This will be the Italy international's first meeting with his former club at the San Siro Stadium. It should be noted that Donnarumma has already featured twice for the national team at Milan since he joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Both times the goalkeeper was booed by Milan fans.

The Champions League group stage match between Milan and PSG will take place on Tuesday, November 7, at 23:00 Moscow time.