Mbappe responded to the action of Milan fans against Donnarumma

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe did not ignore the situation related to the action of Milan fans during their head-to-head Champions League match.

It was directed against the former goalkeeper of the Italian club Gianluigi Donnarumma, who now plays for PSG.

"There was a lot of noise and Donnarumma was met with quite a harsh reception. I think it was unnecessary, but that's modern football. The fans do what they want and we can't know what they feel inside themselves. We protected Donnarumma as best we could and We regret what happened,” Mbappe said in an interview with Milan News.

Let us remind you that during the Milan match, fans threw counterfeit banknotes with his image from the stands towards the goalkeeper of the Italian national team. Thus, they wanted to give a “warm welcome” to their former idol, who returned to the San Siro for the first time.

The meeting itself ended in victory for the Italian team with a score of 2:1.

Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021 and signed an agreement until 2026.