Main News Football news Milan narrowly defeats PSG and secures its first victory in the Champions League

Football news Yesterday, 16:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the fourth round of the Champions League, Milan hosted PSG at San Siro. The match took place on Tuesday, November 7. The previous encounter between these teams ended with a 3-0 victory for the Parisians.

The match started very well for the French team. In the ninth minute, after a corner kick, Skriniar opened the scoring with a header. Just three minutes later, Milan responded with a goal by Rafael Leao. The teams went into halftime level at 1-1.

Milan had a better start to the second half. In the 50th minute, Olivier Giroud put the Italian side ahead. PSG tried to equalize, controlling the ball more, but Milan defended quite well and reliably.

Pioli's team held onto their minimal advantage and secured a very important victory. Milan climbed to the third spot in Group F with five points, while PSG sits in second place with six points.

Champions League. Fourth Round.

Milan - PSG - 2:1
Goals: 0:1 - 9 Skriniar, 1:1 - 12 Leao, 2:1 - 50 Giroud.

