RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League

Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League

Football news Today, 01:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe expressed his opinion on his team's defeat to Milan in the Champions League match.

Let us remind you that the Parisians were the first to open the scoring in the away match, but failed to maintain their advantage, losing to the Milan team with a score of 1:2.

“It's always difficult to lose and we feel disappointed. Can't we play away? I'm not sure. We are very upset, we tried our best to win, but we couldn’t. We tried to score a second goal, but it was too late,” RMC Sport quotes Mbappe as saying.

Let us note that after four rounds played, the Parisians have second place in the group and six points. The leader in the quartet is Borussia Dortmund, which scored seven points. As for Milan, this victory was their first in the current tournament. They are in third place with five points.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
Popular news
Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites
Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house
Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future
Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record
In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
The first two participants in the UEFA Champions League play-off are now known Football news Yesterday, 17:18 The first two participants in the UEFA Champions League play-off are now known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder Tennis news Today, 05:21 Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals? Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:46 It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match Football news Today, 03:37 Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Football news Today, 03:18 Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football 09 nov 2023 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023