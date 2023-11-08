Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe expressed his opinion on his team's defeat to Milan in the Champions League match.

Let us remind you that the Parisians were the first to open the scoring in the away match, but failed to maintain their advantage, losing to the Milan team with a score of 1:2.

“It's always difficult to lose and we feel disappointed. Can't we play away? I'm not sure. We are very upset, we tried our best to win, but we couldn’t. We tried to score a second goal, but it was too late,” RMC Sport quotes Mbappe as saying.

Let us note that after four rounds played, the Parisians have second place in the group and six points. The leader in the quartet is Borussia Dortmund, which scored seven points. As for Milan, this victory was their first in the current tournament. They are in third place with five points.