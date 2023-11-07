Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG

On the night before the match between Milan and PSG, an unpleasant situation occurred.

According to Football Italia, one of the fans of the French team was stabbed after a clash with a group of fans of the Italian team.

The incident occurred the night before the teams' match in the Champions League, writes Football Italia.

According to a source citing information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Parisian fan ended up in the hospital. He is now in critical condition.

According to journalists, he was taken to the hospital. Let us remind you that it was previously reported that about 50 fans of the Italian Milan attacked PSG fans on the eve of the teams' match in the Champions League.

In addition, Milan fans used pyrotechnics, including smoke bombs.

The Champions League group stage match between Milan and PSG will take place on November 7 at the San Siro Stadium.

Let us remind you that in the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League, PSG beat Milan with a score of 3:0.