Milan and Inter plan to play their first match at the new stadium in 2030

The new arena is set to open ahead of previously announced schedule
Football news Today, 16:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Milan and Inter plan to play their first match at the new stadium in 2030 Photo: football-italia.net

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has announced that Milan and Inter are aiming to play their first match at their new shared stadium in 2030. The clubs have received approval to purchase the San Siro site, including the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, and are currently working on plans for the new arena.

"The goal is to complete the transaction by October, after which the first payment of €73 million will be made. Provided there are no major delays—which are always possible in projects of this scale—we plan to finish construction by 2030," Scaroni told Milano Finanza.

The next stage will involve detailed design work for the new stadium. This task has already been assigned to Norman + Partners and MANICA, recognized leaders in stadium architecture. According to estimates, it will take six to eight months to finalize the complete project.

For the record, Milan and Inter have shared the stadium since the 1947/48 season. The venue was originally opened in 1926 with a match between the two Milanese clubs, which Inter won 6-3.

