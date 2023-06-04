"Milan" achieved a victory in their home match in Serie A

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, "Milan" achieved a victory in their home match against "Verona" with a score of 3-1.

The double by Rafael Leão and a goal by Olivier Giroud brought the victory to the Milan club. Davide Faraoni scored the goal for the visitors.

With 70 points, "Milan" secured the fourth place in the Serie A standings and will play in the Champions League. "Verona," with 31 points, finished in 18th place and was relegated to Serie B.

"Milan" - "Verona" - 3:1 (1:0)

Goals: Giroud, 45 (penalty) - 1:0, Faraoni, 72 - 1:1, Leão, 85 - 2:1, Leão, 90 - 3:1

"Milan": Maignan (Mirante, 89), Calabria (Florenzi, 84), Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Krunic (Pobega, 71), Brahim Diaz (De Ketelaere, 72), Tonali, Leão, Junior Messias (Saelemaekers, 84), Giroud.

"Verona": Montipo, Faraoni, Magnani, Cabral (Davideovich, 85), Khin, Depaoli, Veloso (Lazovic, 59), Tameze, Sulemana (Abilgor, 85), N'Gonja (Gaych, 78), Jurić (Verdi, 59).