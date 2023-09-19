RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi spoke about his oddities in everyday life

Messi spoke about his oddities in everyday life

Football news Today, 06:15
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Messi spoke about his oddities in everyday life Messi spoke about his oddities in everyday life

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, spoke about some interesting moments from his daily life.

In an interview with Toda Pasion, the Argentine forward admitted that he has some peculiar quirks.

“Before I go to bed, I will prepare the table for the next day. Breakfast... each of us takes our permanent place at the table - the children, Antonela and I,” he shared.

As you know, the Argentine footballer moved to the American club last summer. For his new team, he has already played in 11 matches, in which he scored 11 goals and made five assists.

Earlier it became known that Messi is one of the favorites in the fight for the Ballon d'Or award 2023. In his career, the Argentine has already won the Ballon d'Or seven times - this is a record achievement. Before moving to the United States, he spent two seasons in the French PSG, with whom he twice became the national champion.

Also in the same interview, Messi talked about what kind of dishes he likes to cook. According to the Argentine, he is not picky about food.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:05 UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028 Football news Today, 09:34 Manager Marcel left his position Football news Today, 09:00 Courtois assessed his chances to play this season Football news Today, 08:30 Nagelsmann will lead the German national team: his salary is known Football news Today, 08:00 Emiliano Martinez named the main favorite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 07:30 Atlético Madrid have decided on Simeone's fate Football news Today, 07:06 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1 Football news Today, 07:00 Benzema revealed what his objectives are in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:15 Messi spoke about his oddities in everyday life Football news Today, 06:01 Newcastle violated UEFA regulations
Sport Predictions
Football Today Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023