The captain of the Argentina national team and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, spoke about his favorite dishes.

According to the star football player, he is not picky when choosing food.

“I prefer simple dishes: veal steak, chops, pasta, chocolate, milk caramel, ice cream... I like everything sweet, I’m in love with it. I try to eat in small quantities, but from time to time I allow myself to do so,” Messi said in an interview with Toda Pasion.

Let us remember that Messi became a player of the American club in the summer transfer window. This season, the Argentine striker took part in 11 matches, scored 11 goals and made five assists.

In 2023, the Argentine was included in the list of contenders for the Ballon d'Or award. Interestingly, he already has seven Golden Balls and is the record holder for this indicator.

In 2022, he won the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentina national team and also received this award at the end of the year.