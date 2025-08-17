RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Video Messi scores again! The Argentine is unstoppable (VIDEO)

Messi scores again! The Argentine is unstoppable (VIDEO)

Messi continues to amaze with his extraordinary scoring record
Video Today, 02:31
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi celebrates a goal Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On the night of August 17, another round of MLS action unfolded as Inter Miami faced off against LA Galaxy. The highlight of Inter’s victorious match was a stunning goal from Lionel Messi.

Details: Although Inter dominated much of the contest against LA Galaxy, the score remained level at 1-1 until the 83rd minute. Then, showcasing his trademark individual brilliance, Leo Messi netted yet another goal for his team this season!

This goal marked the Argentine’s nineteenth strike in nineteen league matches this season. Additionally, he has now reached 30 points in the goals plus assists tally for the tournament.

The final score was sealed by Suárez, who struck in the 90th minute to net Inter’s third and put the outcome beyond doubt.

