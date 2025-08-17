Messi scores again! The Argentine is unstoppable (VIDEO)

On the night of August 17, another round of MLS action unfolded as Inter Miami faced off against LA Galaxy. The highlight of Inter’s victorious match was a stunning goal from Lionel Messi.

Details: Although Inter dominated much of the contest against LA Galaxy, the score remained level at 1-1 until the 83rd minute. Then, showcasing his trademark individual brilliance, Leo Messi netted yet another goal for his team this season!

Magical Messi 🪄



Number 19 on the year. pic.twitter.com/nO1WNoq4cy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 17, 2025

This goal marked the Argentine’s nineteenth strike in nineteen league matches this season. Additionally, he has now reached 30 points in the goals plus assists tally for the tournament.

Worth noting: Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

The final score was sealed by Suárez, who struck in the 90th minute to net Inter’s third and put the outcome beyond doubt.



See also: Could have been a sprinter! Viral video of Messi’s personal bodyguard takes the internet by storm