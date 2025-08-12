Could have been a sprinter! Viral video of Messi’s personal bodyguard takes the internet by storm

Lightning-fast reflexes.

Details: A video is going viral on X, showcasing Lionel Messi’s personal bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, on duty—even during matches.

Cheuko is a former Navy SEAL special forces operative with combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as a master of mixed martial arts and boxing.

Fans are amazed by the bodyguard’s professionalism. He’s always ready to spring into action to protect his principal—Leo Messi. During matches, he shadows the football star, patrolling the sidelines and staying prepared to shield him from any overzealous fans.

However, Cheuko was recently suspended from Leagues Cup matches for violating security protocols. The incident occurred after a match against Atlas, when the bodyguard entered the pitch and shoved a player from Messi’s opposing team.

El Comité Disciplinario de la #Concacaf suspendió de la #LeaguesCup2025 a Yassine Cheuko, guardaespaldas de Lionel Messi, por lo que resta del torneo.

Reminder: Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special?