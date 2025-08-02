RU RU ES ES FR FR
Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special?

Leo will be able to leave the club at any moment
Football news Today, 16:05
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in ongoing talks regarding a new contract. The Argentine’s current deal expires at the end of 2025, but both the club and Messi himself are eager to continue their partnership, according to Marca.

It’s reported that Messi is interested in staying with the team, fighting for trophies, and keeping in top shape ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which could be his sixth—setting an all-time football record.

Inter’s management is considering offering the legendary forward a contract for at least three more years—until 2028—or possibly even longer if Messi wishes to keep playing. The idea is simple: Leo will stay on the pitch for as long as he decides. This means a flexible long-term contract that can be extended or ended at Messi’s own discretion.

