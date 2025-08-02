RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes

Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United captain may be heading to the Middle East
Football news Today, 13:18
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be set to continue his career in Saudi Arabia. According to GOAL, Al Nassr has submitted an official transfer request for the Portuguese star, with the move being initiated by the club’s new head coach, Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese manager previously worked with Fernandes at Sporting and is now eager to reunite with him in this new project. Jesus is personally involved in negotiations, underlining his strong interest in making the deal happen.

The club is banking on the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo—Bruno’s teammate in the Portuguese national team—to help convince the midfielder to accept the offer. At Al Nassr, they are counting on the close friendship between the two players to sway Bruno’s decision.

It’s also worth noting that another star Portuguese player recently joined the squad—João Félix, who made the switch from Chelsea for €50 million.

