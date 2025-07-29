Felix becomes Ronaldo's teammate as Al-Nassr announce signing of Chelsea forward
Portuguese striker João Felix, at just 25 years old, is set to test his skills with his sixth club, stepping outside Europe for the first time in his career.
Details: Saudi side Al-Nassr have officially announced the acquisition of the player from London’s Chelsea. The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Transfermarkt reports a figure of €30 million. The personal terms of Felix’s stay in Riyadh have not been revealed, though the club’s press service confirmed he has signed a contract running until 2027.
Background: Over his professional career, the 25-year-old forward has represented Benfica, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan. He made the most appearances for the Spanish capital’s side, who paid nearly €122 million for him in the summer of 2019.
In the summer of 2024, Chelsea bought Felix’s contract from Atlético for €52 million, but the Portuguese spent half of the previous season on loan at Milan.