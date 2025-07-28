RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Cristiano Ronaldo shares new photos from Al Nassr training session

Cristiano Ronaldo shares new photos from Al Nassr training session

The Portuguese star gets back to work
Football news Today, 06:54
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo shares new photos from Al Nassr training session Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for the new season with Al Nassr—he shared fresh photos from a recent training session on his Instagram page.

The images capture Ronaldo putting in work during a training scrimmage as well as hitting the gym. As always, the Portuguese icon approaches his preparations with utmost professionalism and discipline, setting the standard for training and match readiness.

It’s worth recalling that Cristiano recently extended his contract with Al Nassr for another two years. Under the new terms, he has also become a co-owner of the club, acquiring a 15% stake in the organization.

During the offseason, the Saudi club also made a managerial change—Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has now taken the helm.

Mark your calendars: Al Nassr will play their first preseason match on July 30, facing off against French side Toulouse.

Additionally, on August 19, Al Nassr will kick off their official campaign for the new season, battling Al Ittihad for the Saudi Super Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Today, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central Today, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:12 Transfer close: Sunderland agree fee with Bayer for Xhaka move Football news Today, 07:08 Orlando Pirates striker reveals ambitious plans for the season Football news Today, 06:54 Cristiano Ronaldo shares new photos from Al Nassr training session Football news Today, 06:30 Flamengo and Arsenal are not in talks over Jesus transfer Lifestyle Today, 05:53 Taking a break from football in his free time: Neymar joins a poker tournament Football news Today, 05:51 Nasreddine Nabi responds to criticism over preseason results Football news Today, 05:36 "Back home again." Mauro Icardi shares photos from Galatasaray's home stadium Lifestyle Today, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Today, 05:00 Stylish guy: Vinicius shares personal photo in trendy outfit from Ibiza Football news Today, 04:57 Reunion with Hunt off the table? Thulani Hlatshwayo no longer training with Durban City
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Football Today Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Football Today Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Football Today Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Football Today Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores