Cristiano Ronaldo shares new photos from Al Nassr training session

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for the new season with Al Nassr—he shared fresh photos from a recent training session on his Instagram page.

The images capture Ronaldo putting in work during a training scrimmage as well as hitting the gym. As always, the Portuguese icon approaches his preparations with utmost professionalism and discipline, setting the standard for training and match readiness.

It’s worth recalling that Cristiano recently extended his contract with Al Nassr for another two years. Under the new terms, he has also become a co-owner of the club, acquiring a 15% stake in the organization.

During the offseason, the Saudi club also made a managerial change—Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has now taken the helm.

Mark your calendars: Al Nassr will play their first preseason match on July 30, facing off against French side Toulouse.

Additionally, on August 19, Al Nassr will kick off their official campaign for the new season, battling Al Ittihad for the Saudi Super Cup.