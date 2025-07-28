Sporting director for Ronaldo. Al Nassr announces appointment of Simão Coutinho
A new sporting director joins the team.
Football news Today, 02:10Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/AlNassrFC_EN
Al-Nassr recently introduced their new head coach, and now the club has officially appointed a sporting director.
Details: According to the Saudi club's press service, Simão Coutinho has become the new sporting director.
It was previously reported that Jorge Jesus has taken over as head coach of Al-Nassr. The contract is signed for one season with an option to extend.
Recall: Chelsea has reached an agreement on the transfer of the 25-year-old Portuguese to Saudi side Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo's team will pay €30 million, with the fee potentially rising to €50 million depending on performance clauses.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDeportivo RiestraAtletico Tucuman15:00
-
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaCentral Cordoba de SantiagoDefensa y Justicia17:00
-
-
Banfield - : - Barracas Central Today, 19:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBanfieldBarracas Central19:00
-
-
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions LeagueKairat AlmatyKuPS11:00
-
-
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueIberia 1999FCI Levadia12:00
-
-
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC Differdange 03TNS14:00
-
-
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions LeagueDritaFC Copenhagen14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivHamrun Spartans14:00
-
-
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)BarnetNewport14:30
-
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference LeagueInter Club d'EscaldesOlimpija Ljubljana14:30
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:10 Sporting director for Ronaldo. Al Nassr announces appointment of Simão Coutinho Motorsport News Today, 01:46 Max Verstappen stays at Red Bull, Russell remains with Mercedes Football news Today, 01:19 Lionel Messi attends Coldplay concert with his wife Football news Yesterday, 16:56 A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement Football news Yesterday, 16:03 Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Yesterday, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Yesterday, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025 Football Today Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Football Today Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Football Today Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Football Today Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Football Today Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025