Sporting director for Ronaldo. Al Nassr announces appointment of Simão Coutinho

Al-Nassr recently introduced their new head coach, and now the club has officially appointed a sporting director.

Details: According to the Saudi club's press service, Simão Coutinho has become the new sporting director.

Simão Coutinho is the new Sports director at AlNassr. 💛



Welcome aboard, Simão. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BOZTL4lLWJ — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 27, 2025

It was previously reported that Jorge Jesus has taken over as head coach of Al-Nassr. The contract is signed for one season with an option to extend.

Recall: Chelsea has reached an agreement on the transfer of the 25-year-old Portuguese to Saudi side Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo's team will pay €30 million, with the fee potentially rising to €50 million depending on performance clauses.