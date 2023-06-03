Messi commented on his departure from PSG

The Argentine forward Lionel Messi commented on his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

"I want to thank PSG, the city of Paris, and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best in the future," said the player, as reported by the press office of the French club.

The 35-year-old Messi has been playing for PSG since 2021. He has played a total of 74 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

The Argentine forward will become a free agent and will be able to join another club for free.

