Messi answered the question about his retirement

The leader and captain of “Inter Miami” Lionel Messi answered the question of journalists about his future.

In particular, the captain of the Argentina national team shared his opinion about the possible end of his football career.

“Honestly, I don’t think about retirement yet. I still enjoy playing, being on the field, competing and training. I don’t know how much more I will play, but I will try to enjoy it for as long as possible. I will have time to think , analyze and make a decision. Now the most important thing is to enjoy the rest of your career," Messi was quoted as saying by TyC Sports.

Recall that the Argentine spends his first season in the American club, where he moved this summer as a free agent. His agreement runs until 2025. Together with Inter Miami last week, Messi won his first trophy.

Before moving to the United States, the star footballer played for the French PSG for two years, with whom he twice became the national champion. Earlier, Messi played for Barcelona.

