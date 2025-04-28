Messi and Suárez rested as Inter Miami squandered a two-goal lead and lost to FC Dallas

On the night of Monday, April 28, Inter Miami played another match of the regular MLS season. The team faced FC Dallas at home.

However, Miami took the field not in their optimal lineup. Luis Suárez, David Alba, and the legend Lionel Messi did not participate in the game. Mascherano decided to give them rest before the return match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Despite this, the Chaplins played an excellent 60 minutes. They conceded first but managed to equalize and scored three times. However, Inter could not hold onto such a lead. Two goals conceded in four minutes and a winning goal in the 81st minute for FC Dallas.

Inter lost 3-4 and is now in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, having earned 18 points after nine matches. Dallas has already earned 15 points after ten rounds.

Miami's next match will be on the night of Thursday, May 1, against Vancouver Whitecaps in the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.