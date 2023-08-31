Mbappe's departure from PSG saga nears denouement

France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappé has made the final decision on his future at the club.

According to journalist Marco Conteri, the captain of the national team agreed to prolong his agreement with the French champion.

According to the source, the parties have already reached an agreement. They agreed to extend the contract until 2026. The new agreement will also spell out the conditions for the buyout of the player’s contract by another club, which will enter into force in 2024.

Previously, Mbappe has repeatedly spoken about his intention not to renew the contract with the champion of France. He announced his readiness to leave the club in the next transfer window.

It is for this reason that Mbappe was not included in the pre-season squad. However, later Mbappe changed his mind and began negotiations with the French club.

Mbappe's current contract with the Parisian team runs until the summer of 2024.

In the new season, the French footballer took part in two matches of the French championship, in which he chalked up three goals.