RU RU NG NG
Main News Mbappe's departure from PSG saga nears denouement

Mbappe's departure from PSG saga nears denouement

Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: PSG twitter

France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappé has made the final decision on his future at the club.

According to journalist Marco Conteri, the captain of the national team agreed to prolong his agreement with the French champion.

According to the source, the parties have already reached an agreement. They agreed to extend the contract until 2026. The new agreement will also spell out the conditions for the buyout of the player’s contract by another club, which will enter into force in 2024.

Previously, Mbappe has repeatedly spoken about his intention not to renew the contract with the champion of France. He announced his readiness to leave the club in the next transfer window.

It is for this reason that Mbappe was not included in the pre-season squad. However, later Mbappe changed his mind and began negotiations with the French club.

Mbappe's current contract with the Parisian team runs until the summer of 2024.

In the new season, the French footballer took part in two matches of the French championship, in which he chalked up three goals.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Inter bought top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Inter bought top defender
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news 29 aug 2023, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 The head coach of PSG showed the door to one of the star players Football news Today, 04:00 Mbappe's departure from PSG saga nears denouement Football news Today, 03:26 Manchester City will pay 60 million for the Portuguese star Football news Today, 01:55 Sergio Ramos could move to Mourinho's club Football news Today, 01:40 Sporting announced the transfer of a talented Spaniard who was interested in Barcelona Football news Today, 01:20 Bayern want Portugal midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 PSG offered 45 million euros for the talented French striker Football news Today, 00:15 Monaco bought Arsenal striker for 30 million euros Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester United permanently lose the main defender Football news Yesterday, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Sport Predictions
Football Today Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football Today Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023