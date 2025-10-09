Manuel Neuer is ready to return to the German national team, but there's one condition

ES ES FR FR
The goalkeeper is waiting for a call from Nagelsmann
Football news Today, 12:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/DFB_Team_EN/status/1401976124067004420

The legendary Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could once again don the German national team jersey.

Details: According to BILD, the 39-year-old shot-stopper is ready to return to the national side if head coach Julian Nagelsmann personally reaches out and asks him to come back.

Reports indicate that Neuer wants a frank conversation with the coach. He expects Nagelsmann to take the initiative and make it clear that he values Neuer’s experience and leadership on the pitch. It's worth noting that their relationship has never been particularly close: during their time together at Bayern and the national team, their contact was minimal.

Neuer has made 124 appearances for Germany, keeping a clean sheet in 51 of them.

