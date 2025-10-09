There could be no other choice! Harry Kane named Bundesliga player of the month
A fantastic month for Kane
Football news Today, 11:03Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1973107287922250168
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been named Bundesliga Player of the Month for September 2025.
Details: The 32-year-old Englishman beat out competitors such as Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer, Can Uzun from Eintracht, David Raum from RB Leipzig, Noah Atubolu from Freiburg, and Kaishu Sano from Mainz for the prestigious award.
In September, Harry Kane played three Bundesliga matches, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.
Reminder: Raphaël Guerreiro could be on the move to Juventus.