Guerreiro could switch leagues. Juventus among contenders for the player

Competition for Cambiaso

The Italian club is closely monitoring the situation of Bayern defender Raphaël Guerreiro, whose contract runs until June 2026.

Details: According to Tuttosport, the Portuguese player has no intention of extending his deal, as he is not a key part of Vincent Kompany's plans this season.

Juventus are considering Guerreiro as a potential solution to their squad rotation, especially to give Andrea Cambiaso some rest.

Bayern, for their part, may look to sell the player as early as this winter to avoid losing him for free in six months. This opens up an opportunity for the Old Lady to sign an experienced performer on favorable terms.

This season, the Portuguese has featured in seven matches for Bayern across all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist.

