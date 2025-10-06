Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics
A stellar performance from the Bianconeri star.
Football news Today, 02:21Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Juventus and AC Milan played out a draw in Matchday 6 of Serie A, with another standout display from midfielder Manuel Locatelli.
Details: According to analytics platform DataMB, no midfielder across Europe’s top five leagues has averaged more progressive passes per match than Locatelli, with an impressive 13.7 per game. He also leads in possession-adjusted interceptions, averaging 10.96.
Juventus currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings with 12 points from six matches, just three behind the leaders. Milan are third with 13 points, two off the top.
Reminder: Juventus head coach recently expressed his admiration for former national teammate Luka Modrić, calling him a living legend and a role model for generations of Croatian footballers.