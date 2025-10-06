Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics

A stellar performance from the Bianconeri star.

Juventus and AC Milan played out a draw in Matchday 6 of Serie A, with another standout display from midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Details: According to analytics platform DataMB, no midfielder across Europe’s top five leagues has averaged more progressive passes per match than Locatelli, with an impressive 13.7 per game. He also leads in possession-adjusted interceptions, averaging 10.96.

No midfielder in the Top 5 Leagues has more progressive passes per 90 (13.7) or more possession-adjusted interceptions (10.96) than Manuel Locatelli this season ⚫️⚪️



📊 vs Serie A Midfielders, per 90

🥇 Forward passes – 1st

🥇 Progressive passes – 1st

🥇 Possessions won – 1st

🥇… pic.twitter.com/9L54bcx4F0 — DataMB (@DataMB_) October 5, 2025

Juventus currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings with 12 points from six matches, just three behind the leaders. Milan are third with 13 points, two off the top.

Reminder: Juventus head coach recently expressed his admiration for former national teammate Luka Modrić, calling him a living legend and a role model for generations of Croatian footballers.