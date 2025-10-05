Juventus coach Tudor ahead of Milan clash: "I hope Modric messes up tonight"

Igor Tudor shares thoughts on his fellow countryman

Juventus head coach Igor Tudor shared his thoughts on Milan midfielder and former Croatia national teammate Luka Modric ahead of the upcoming Serie A showdown.

Details: In an interview with Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Juventus boss didn't hide his admiration for his former national teammate, calling Modric a living legend and a role model for generations of Croatian footballers.

"I played with him for the national team. He’s written his name into our country’s history—there will never be another like him. No one even comes close. He’s 40 and still performing at an incredible level. I’m proud of Modric," Tudor stated.

At the same time, the Croatian coach couldn’t resist a tongue-in-cheek jab at his opponent:

"But I hope that tonight, against us, he messes up," Tudor said.

Modric joined Milan this summer as a free agent and has already featured in six matches, scoring once and providing an assist.

The match kicks off at 21:45 Central European Time.

