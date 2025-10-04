Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 5th, at 18:00 Central European Time, the sixth round of Serie A will see Napoli host Genoa on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction.

Match preview

Napoli kicked off the new season on a high note: Antonio Conte’s side picked up nine points in the first three Serie A rounds, defeating Sassuolo, Cagliari, and Fiorentina. That momentum was checked with a trip to Manchester, where the Neapolitans fell 2-0 to City after going down to ten men midway through the first half, making the challenge even tougher.

After that, Napoli played three more games: in Serie A, they edged Pisa 3-2 but lost to Max Allegri’s Milan in a hard-fought 1-2 battle that dropped them to second place. Their latest outing was a Champions League clash against Sporting: it was an even contest, but Napoli capitalized better on their chances. De Bruyne provided two assists, while Højlund bagged a brace to seal a 2-1 victory.

Genoa, on the other hand, have endured a dismal start to their league campaign: in five rounds, the team has just two points, with their only win coming in the cup against Empoli. In Serie A, the Genovese side sit at the bottom of the table, having scored just twice and conceded seven goals.

Patrick Vieira’s men earned points in stalemates against Lecce (0-0) and Como (1-1). In both matches, Genoa played direct football, focusing less on possession and looking slightly sharper than their opponents, but struggled to convert chances. Genoa also lost to Juventus (0-1) and Bologna (1-2), creating virtually nothing and looking passive in attack. However, in their 0-3 defeat to Lazio, the "Grifoni" dominated possession and created more, but left the pitch goalless.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Jesus, Olivera, Lobotka, Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay, Højlund

Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Estigarribia, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Măzini, Carboni, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson, Ekuban

Match facts and head-to-head

Three of the last five meetings ended in draws, with Napoli winning the other two

Genoa have yet to win a league match this season

Napoli average two goals per game, collecting 12 out of a possible 15 points

Prediction

Despite a tough schedule, Antonio Conte’s teams are renowned for consistently picking up points in domestic competitions, prioritizing the league. There is no reason to expect this trend to change. My prediction: Napoli to win at 1.5