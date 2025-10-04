RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Napoli vs Genoa H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 5, 2025

Napoli vs Genoa H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 5, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Genoa prediction Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy (Round 6) 05 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Genoa Genoa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 5th, at 18:00 Central European Time, the sixth round of Serie A will see Napoli host Genoa on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction.

See also: Fiorentina vs Roma prediction and betting tips 05 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Napoli kicked off the new season on a high note: Antonio Conte’s side picked up nine points in the first three Serie A rounds, defeating Sassuolo, Cagliari, and Fiorentina. That momentum was checked with a trip to Manchester, where the Neapolitans fell 2-0 to City after going down to ten men midway through the first half, making the challenge even tougher.

After that, Napoli played three more games: in Serie A, they edged Pisa 3-2 but lost to Max Allegri’s Milan in a hard-fought 1-2 battle that dropped them to second place. Their latest outing was a Champions League clash against Sporting: it was an even contest, but Napoli capitalized better on their chances. De Bruyne provided two assists, while Højlund bagged a brace to seal a 2-1 victory.

Genoa, on the other hand, have endured a dismal start to their league campaign: in five rounds, the team has just two points, with their only win coming in the cup against Empoli. In Serie A, the Genovese side sit at the bottom of the table, having scored just twice and conceded seven goals.

Patrick Vieira’s men earned points in stalemates against Lecce (0-0) and Como (1-1). In both matches, Genoa played direct football, focusing less on possession and looking slightly sharper than their opponents, but struggled to convert chances. Genoa also lost to Juventus (0-1) and Bologna (1-2), creating virtually nothing and looking passive in attack. However, in their 0-3 defeat to Lazio, the "Grifoni" dominated possession and created more, but left the pitch goalless.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Jesus, Olivera, Lobotka, Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay, Højlund
Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Estigarribia, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Măzini, Carboni, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson, Ekuban

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Three of the last five meetings ended in draws, with Napoli winning the other two
  • Genoa have yet to win a league match this season
  • Napoli average two goals per game, collecting 12 out of a possible 15 points

Prediction

Despite a tough schedule, Antonio Conte’s teams are renowned for consistently picking up points in domestic competitions, prioritizing the league. There is no reason to expect this trend to change. My prediction: Napoli to win at 1.5

Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 5, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.75 Cagliari Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 08:00 Alavés vs Elche: can Elche continue to surprise? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.56 Elche Bet now 1xBet
Bologna vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 6, 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.76 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Roma prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Roma: can Fiorentina claim their first Serie A victory? Fiorentina Odds: 1.52 Roma Recommended Melbet
Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Crystal Palace: can Crystal Palace extend their impressive run? Everton Odds: 1.87 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.82 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 5, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.65 Burnley Recommended Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.74 Brighton Bet now Melbet
ENPPI vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 05 oct 2025, 10:00 Enppi vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 ENPPI Odds: 1.4 ZED FC Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 10:15 Sevilla - Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.6 Barcelona Recommended Melbet
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 10:15 Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.46 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 11:30 Brentford vs Manchester City: will Manchester City extend their unbeaten run? Brentford Odds: 1.58 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores