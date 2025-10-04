Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker

Several options on the table for the forward

Dušan Vlahović could leave Juventus at the end of the current season.

Details: According to Calciomercato, despite a strong start and being named Juventus' Player of the Month for September by the club’s official website, no talks have begun to extend his contract, which expires in the summer.

The Serbia national team striker has become a key figure for Juventus in the early part of the season—registering crucial goals and assists, including a brace and an assist in the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. However, Italian sources report that the club is not planning any active steps toward a new deal, which only fuels speculation about his departure.

Inter, Milan and Bayern have already expressed interest in the forward. The German powerhouse is exploring the possibility of signing Vlahović, even though Harry Kane is already part of the Munich squad. Nevertheless, given Juventus’ unstable situation, Vlahović’s transfer could become one of the main storylines of next summer.

Reminder: Arsenal have opened talks over the transfer of Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.