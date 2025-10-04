RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker

Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker

Several options on the table for the forward
Transfer news Today, 03:07
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker https://x.com/juventusfc/status/1964297538363613244

Dušan Vlahović could leave Juventus at the end of the current season.

Details: According to Calciomercato, despite a strong start and being named Juventus' Player of the Month for September by the club’s official website, no talks have begun to extend his contract, which expires in the summer.

The Serbia national team striker has become a key figure for Juventus in the early part of the season—registering crucial goals and assists, including a brace and an assist in the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. However, Italian sources report that the club is not planning any active steps toward a new deal, which only fuels speculation about his departure.

Inter, Milan and Bayern have already expressed interest in the forward. The German powerhouse is exploring the possibility of signing Vlahović, even though Harry Kane is already part of the Munich squad. Nevertheless, given Juventus’ unstable situation, Vlahović’s transfer could become one of the main storylines of next summer.

Reminder: Arsenal have opened talks over the transfer of Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Main transfer target. Manchester City join Real in race for Michael Olise Football news 02 oct 2025, 11:27 Main transfer target. Manchester City enters race with Real for Michael Olise
Anthony Gordon fires back at Rummenigge and stands up for Nick Woltemade Football news 02 oct 2025, 10:11 Anthony Gordon fires back at Rummenigge and stands up for Nick Woltemade
Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich celebrates Football news 02 oct 2025, 09:38 Manuel Neuer chases Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bayern goalkeeper storms into the prestigious top
Manor Solomon to miss Champions League clash against Juventus due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur Football news 01 oct 2025, 11:49 Manor Solomon to miss Champions League clash against Juventus due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur
Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history! Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:22 Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history!
Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski Transfer news 30 sep 2025, 12:52 Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores