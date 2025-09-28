Arsenal open talks over Kenan Yildiz transfer

Juventus demand at least €80 million

London club Arsenal have entered the race for one of Europe’s most exciting young talents—20-year-old Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

Details: According to TeamTalk, the Gunners’ management has already made contact with both the Turin club and the player's agent.

The Old Lady are determined to hold on to their prodigy and are preparing a new contract with an improved salary. However, to convince Juventus to sell, Arsenal will have to table an offer of at least €80 million. If Yildiz maintains his current form, his price tag could soar to €100 million.

This season, the Turkish international has already netted twice and provided four assists in just six matches. The forward has made a name for himself with spectacular strikes from outside the box—including goals against Inter (4-3) and Borussia Dortmund (4-4).

Reminder: Saliba is close to signing a new long-term contract with Arsenal.