Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 28 September 2025

Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 28 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction Photo: x.com/SassuoloUS/ Author unknownn
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 28 sep 2025, 06:30
- : -
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Udinese Udinese
As part of the fifth round of the Italian Serie A, Sassuolo will face Udinese. The match will take place on Sunday, 28 September, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Sassuolo returned to Serie A and immediately encountered the harsh realities of top-flight football. Fabio Grosso's side started with one win and three defeats, conceding more than they scored. Their main issue lies in defensive organization: when facing quick counterattacks, the backline often looks shaky and commits individual errors.

In attack, the Neroverdi still rely on the creativity and pace of their individual talents. Berardi and Llorente are capable of ramping up the pressure from the wings, while Pinamonti remains the main finisher. However, their ability to convert chances into goals is lacking.

The home stadium traditionally plays a key role. It’s on this ground that Sassuolo have claimed crucial victories in the past. The support of their fans helps the team play with more confidence, press higher, and dictate a faster tempo to their opponents.

So far, Sassuolo’s only win this season came at home — a sensational victory over Lazio. That was followed by a defeat to Inter and an early exit from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Como.

Udinese have made a much more confident start to the 2025/26 season. The team has already picked up seven points from four matches and look like solid mid-table contenders in Serie A.

The Friulians’ hallmark is discipline and organization: they rarely allow opponents much space and are strong in duels. Their only loss so far came last round, when Milan visited Udine.

The win over Pisa surprised no one, but their away match against Inter was a real shocker and ended in a sensational result. Udinese impressed in attack and managed to take all three points. Notably, at home this season, Kosta Runjaić's side have only won in the cup.

By defeating Palermo midweek, Udinese booked a place in the last 16, where they will face Juventus. It’s worth highlighting that summer signing Nicolò Zaniolo netted his debut goal for his new club.

Match facts

  • Sassuolo have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last five matches.
  • At home, Sassuolo have won just one of their last four league games.
  • Udinese have suffered only one defeat so far this season.
  • Udinese have won both of their away matches in the new campaign.
  • Sassuolo average 0.4 goals per game at home, while Udinese average 1 goal per game away.

Probable line-ups

  • Sassuolo: Muric, Muharemovic, Idzes, Doig, Koulibaly, Matic, Kone, Vranckx, Llorente, Berardi, Pinamonti.
  • Udinese: Sava, Sole, Kristensen, Zemura, Ehizibue, Karlstrom, Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Atta, Zaniolo, Davies.

H2H

  • The last three matches between these teams have ended in draws.
  • Sassuolo haven't beaten Udinese in 13 consecutive matches since 2018.
  • Both teams have scored in each of the last six head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Sassuolo look comfortable at home, but Runjaić’s men have started this season in impressive fashion. Given both teams’ form in the opening rounds and Udinese’s solid away performances, I’m inclined to back the visitors not to lose this match.

