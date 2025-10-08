Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.44 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the European qualifying tournament for the World Cup, Germany and Luxembourg will face off. The match will take place in Sinsheim on Friday, October 10. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this game.

Match preview

Recently, the German national team hasn’t been particularly impressive. Julian Nagelsmann’s squad has found their matches challenging. This summer, the Germans finished only fourth in the Nations League: first losing to Portugal in the semifinals (1-2), then falling to France in the third-place match (0-2).

Germany also had a rough start to World Cup qualifying, suffering a defeat to Slovakia (0-2). Only in the second round did they manage to redeem themselves in front of their fans, beating Northern Ireland 3-1. Nevertheless, that opening loss complicated Germany’s path to the World Cup, and for now, they sit only second in their group.

Luxembourg’s situation is even more challenging. The team is enduring a painful generational transition and, for the first time in a long while, has changed head coach. After Luc Holtz, who led the national team since 2015, Jeff Strasser has taken over.

Under his leadership, Luxembourg has played two World Cup qualifiers and lost both—against Northern Ireland (1-3) and Slovakia (0-1). After these setbacks, the team is anchored at the bottom of the group table, still without a single point.

Match facts and head-to-head

Germany have conceded in each of their last seven matches.

Both teams have scored in five of Germany’s last seven games.

Luxembourg are winless in their last five matches.

Luxembourg conceded the opening goal in four of their last five games.

These teams have never met in their history.

Probable lineups

Germany: Baumann – Anton, Koch, Tah, Raum – Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz – Gnabry, Adeyemi, Woltemade

Baumann – Anton, Koch, Tah, Raum – Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz – Gnabry, Adeyemi, Woltemade Luxembourg: Moris – Jans, Mahmutovic, Olesen, Carlson, Bohnert – Sinani, Moreira, Barreiro, Dardari – Muratovic

Prediction

I expect this match to be a high-scoring affair, as both teams have defensive issues and tend to concede regularly. Germany are undoubtedly the stronger side and will likely secure a convincing victory, scoring multiple goals. However, Luxembourg should have their chance to get on the scoresheet as well. That’s why I believe the best bet here is on total goals over 3.