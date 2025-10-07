Prediction on game Total under 169 Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 9, 2025, in the third round of the EuroLeague, Olimpia Milano will host Monaco at the Unipol Forum in Milan. Let's take a look at the teams' scoring prospects for this matchup.

Olimpia Milano

Last season, Milan performed at a solid level—reaching the semifinals of the Italian Serie A, where they fell to eventual champions Virtus. In the EuroLeague, Milano narrowly missed out on the play-in, finishing 11th in the regular season, just one win short.

Ettore Messina's men have started the new campaign with confidence. In the Italian Supercup, Milan knocked out Virtus in the semifinals and then convincingly defeated Brescia 90-76 in the final to claim the season's first trophy. Their EuroLeague start was promising as well—winning comfortably away against Crvena Zvezda, though in round two against Partizan, they came up just short: newcomer Marko Guduric missed the clutch shot in the dying seconds, and the Serbians edged it 80-78. After that, Milan suffered a surprise home loss to Tortona, 71-74, in their Serie A opener.

As for head-to-heads with Monaco, Milano have an even record at home—two wins and two losses. Last season, the Italians beat the Monégasques on their own court with a score of 86-80.

Monaco

Monaco were one of the breakout stories in European basketball last season. Although they fell short of the French title, losing to Paris in the final, their EuroLeague run was nothing short of spectacular. The Monégasques made it to the Final Four and stunned tournament favorites Olympiacos in the semifinals, winning 78-68. In the title game, Monaco lost to Fenerbahce 70-81, but even that result marked a historic achievement for the club.

The new season began with Monaco lifting the French Supercup, handily beating Le Mans 104-79 in the final. However, their EuroLeague start has been mixed: in the opening round, they suffered a shock home defeat to Zalgiris, 84-89, but bounced back in game two, routing tournament newcomers Dubai 103-81.

The head-to-head between Milan and Monaco remains dead even: after eight meetings, each team has four wins. Last season, they traded home victories, and Monaco’s last win in Milan came back in 2023.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Milan have lost their last two games.

Three of Milan’s last four games ended with a total under 169 points.

Monaco have lost two of their last three matches.

Olimpia Milano vs Monaco prediction

We’re in for a tense, hard-fought battle between two sides who haven’t looked entirely convincing in their recent outings and are desperate for a win. Expect a physical contest with a defensive focus, likely resulting in a low-scoring affair. My pick for this game: under 169 total points at odds of 1.62.