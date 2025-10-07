Prediction on game Total over 170 Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 9, 2025, in the third round of the EuroLeague, Paris Basketball will host Virtus Bologna at the Adidas Arena in Paris. Let’s take a look at a bet on the teams’ scoring output in this matchup.

Paris Basketball

Paris had a brilliant last season, capturing the French championship and confirming their status as one of the brightest teams in Europe. In the EuroLeague, the Parisians made it all the way to the quarterfinals, where they fell to the eventual tournament winners—Fenerbahçe—in a 0-3 series. However, the summer brought major changes: the head coach and key leaders left the club. TJ Shorts moved to Panathinaikos, while Tyson Ward signed with Olympiacos. Now Paris faces a period of adjustment under a new coach, as they look to rebuild the chemistry and attacking firepower they showed last season.

The start of the new season has been mixed. In the French Super Cup, Paris lost to Le Mans in the semifinals and then fell to Bouzlac in the third-place game. In the national championship, the team played two games—winning one and losing one, again to Le Mans. In the EuroLeague, Paris opened the season with a tough away game in Turkey, losing to reigning champions Fenerbahçe 77-96, but then confidently defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 101-94. The team’s leader was Nadir Hifi, who scored 21 points and was the top scorer of the game.

It’s worth noting that last season Paris defeated Virtus twice—both at home and away—which should give the team confidence ahead of this head-to-head clash.

Virtus Bologna

Virtus Bologna had a mixed campaign last season: while they became champions of Italy, their European run was a disappointment. In the EuroLeague, the Italians managed just 9 wins in 34 games, finishing 17th in the standings—a major letdown for fans and management alike.

The new season started with a loss in the Italian Super Cup to Milan—86-93. However, their league debut was much more successful as they convincingly beat Basket Napoli 105-88. The EuroLeague opener was equally impressive: Virtus defeated Real Madrid 74-68 at home, showcasing stellar defense. But in the second round, away against Valencia, the Italians struggled, falling 94-103.

Over the summer, the team was significantly strengthened—the marquee signing was Carsen Edwards, one of last season’s top scorers, who has become a key figure in their offense. Nevertheless, Dusko Ivanovic’s squad still finds it difficult to play against teams that rely on a fast tempo and aggressive basketball. The results prove it: they beat the more methodical Real Madrid, but lost to the dynamic Valencia. That’s why the upcoming clash with Paris—renowned for their up-tempo style and three-point shooting—will be a real test for the Italian champions.

Key facts and head-to-head

Paris has won 9 of its last 10 home games.

11 of Paris’s last 11 games have seen totals over 171 points.

Bologna has won 3 of its last 4 away games.

5 of Bologna’s last 6 games have ended with totals over 171 points.

Prediction for Paris Basketball vs Virtus Bologna

Both teams have undergone significant changes in the offseason: Paris lost its leaders, while Virtus added some strength without upsetting their balance. Both squads have started the new season in similar fashion—with one win and one loss. Last year, Paris beat Virtus twice, and both games were relatively low-scoring. However, this time around, early in the season, we expect a very different scenario—Bologna is likely to match Paris’s fast tempo, and this clash should be open and high-scoring. My pick for this game: total points over 170 at odds of 1.68.