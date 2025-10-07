ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Paris Basketball vs Virtus Bologna prediction and H2H — October 9, 2025

Paris Basketball vs Virtus Bologna prediction and H2H — October 9, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Paris Basketball vs Virtus Bologna prediction Photo: https://www.euroleaguebasketball.net/Author unknownn
Paris Basketball Paris Basketball
EuroLeague 09 oct 2025, 14:45
Paris, Adidas Arena
Virtus Bologna Virtus Bologna
Prediction on game Total over 170
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 9, 2025, in the third round of the EuroLeague, Paris Basketball will host Virtus Bologna at the Adidas Arena in Paris. Let’s take a look at a bet on the teams’ scoring output in this matchup.

Paris Basketball

Paris had a brilliant last season, capturing the French championship and confirming their status as one of the brightest teams in Europe. In the EuroLeague, the Parisians made it all the way to the quarterfinals, where they fell to the eventual tournament winners—Fenerbahçe—in a 0-3 series. However, the summer brought major changes: the head coach and key leaders left the club. TJ Shorts moved to Panathinaikos, while Tyson Ward signed with Olympiacos. Now Paris faces a period of adjustment under a new coach, as they look to rebuild the chemistry and attacking firepower they showed last season.

The start of the new season has been mixed. In the French Super Cup, Paris lost to Le Mans in the semifinals and then fell to Bouzlac in the third-place game. In the national championship, the team played two games—winning one and losing one, again to Le Mans. In the EuroLeague, Paris opened the season with a tough away game in Turkey, losing to reigning champions Fenerbahçe 77-96, but then confidently defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 101-94. The team’s leader was Nadir Hifi, who scored 21 points and was the top scorer of the game.

It’s worth noting that last season Paris defeated Virtus twice—both at home and away—which should give the team confidence ahead of this head-to-head clash.

Virtus Bologna

Virtus Bologna had a mixed campaign last season: while they became champions of Italy, their European run was a disappointment. In the EuroLeague, the Italians managed just 9 wins in 34 games, finishing 17th in the standings—a major letdown for fans and management alike.

The new season started with a loss in the Italian Super Cup to Milan—86-93. However, their league debut was much more successful as they convincingly beat Basket Napoli 105-88. The EuroLeague opener was equally impressive: Virtus defeated Real Madrid 74-68 at home, showcasing stellar defense. But in the second round, away against Valencia, the Italians struggled, falling 94-103.

Over the summer, the team was significantly strengthened—the marquee signing was Carsen Edwards, one of last season’s top scorers, who has become a key figure in their offense. Nevertheless, Dusko Ivanovic’s squad still finds it difficult to play against teams that rely on a fast tempo and aggressive basketball. The results prove it: they beat the more methodical Real Madrid, but lost to the dynamic Valencia. That’s why the upcoming clash with Paris—renowned for their up-tempo style and three-point shooting—will be a real test for the Italian champions.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Paris has won 9 of its last 10 home games.
  • 11 of Paris’s last 11 games have seen totals over 171 points.
  • Bologna has won 3 of its last 4 away games.
  • 5 of Bologna’s last 6 games have ended with totals over 171 points.

Prediction for Paris Basketball vs Virtus Bologna

Both teams have undergone significant changes in the offseason: Paris lost its leaders, while Virtus added some strength without upsetting their balance. Both squads have started the new season in similar fashion—with one win and one loss. Last year, Paris beat Virtus twice, and both games were relatively low-scoring. However, this time around, early in the season, we expect a very different scenario—Bologna is likely to match Paris’s fast tempo, and this clash should be open and high-scoring. My pick for this game: total points over 170 at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game Total over 170
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction and betting tips - October 8, 2025 Chile U20 Odds: 1.54 Mexico U20 Recommended Melbet
Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.68 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Bet now 1xBet
Eswatini vs Angola prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Eswatini vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025 Eswatini Odds: 1.75 Angola Recommended Mostbet
Kano Pillars vs Kwara United prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Kano vs Kwara: Who Will End Their Poor Run? Kano Pillars Odds: 1.6 Kwara United Bet now Melbet
Enugu Rangers vs Abia Warriors prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Enugu Rangers Odds: 1.6 Abia Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Oman vs Qatar prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Oman vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Oman Odds: 1.5 Qatar Recommended Melbet
Djibouti vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Djibouti vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.43 Egypt Bet now 1xBet
Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 1.6 Burkina Faso Bet now Mostbet
Chad vs Mali prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Chad vs Mali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.6 Mali Recommended 1xBet
Central African Republic vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Ghana: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025 Central African Republic Odds: 1.51 Ghana Bet now Mostbet
Comoros vs Madagascar prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Comoros vs Madagascar. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025 Comoros Odds: 2.04 Madagascar Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores