In the third round of the regular EuroLeague basketball season, Real Madrid will face off against ASVEL. The clash is set for Thursday, October 9, in Madrid, with tip-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Real Madrid is launching the new Euro campaign with the power and confidence befitting a club of their stature. Under Scariolo, the team delivered a commanding performance in their last outing, showcasing trademark dominance on the glass and lethal accuracy from beyond the arc.

The victory over Olympiacos on home court (87:79) only reinforced Madrid's status as one of the leading favorites for the EuroLeague crown. The squad boasts a perfect blend of seasoned veterans and energetic young talents—Mario Hezonja and Walter Tavares are particularly outstanding, continuing to be the backbone on both ends of the floor.

Home games for Real are traditionally played under their total control. Just ask Gran Canaria, who had no real chance in Madrid during the opening round of the Spanish league.

On the downside, it's worth mentioning the loss to Valencia in the Spanish Supercup and the unexpected setback against Italy's Virtus in the EuroLeague. Still, on their own floor, Los Blancos have yet to encounter any real issues this season.

ASVEL heads into the Real Madrid clash after a decent start to the season. The French club lost to Valencia in their EuroLeague opener but bounced back with a thrilling win over Baskonia. Notably, Real will be their third consecutive Spanish opponent in the EuroLeague.

It's clear that ASVEL has looked shaky on defense, but there are few questions regarding their offense. In their EuroLeague games, they've been prone to excessive turnovers and their perimeter defense has often collapsed, allowing opponents to score freely from deep.

Nevertheless, ASVEL possesses offensive firepower—especially with Glenn Watson, who remains the team's leader and can create opportunities even against the most organized defenses. The real issue is that the French side lacks squad depth and consistency to truly compete with the continent's elite.

In the domestic league, ASVEL has yet to face serious opposition, and wins over Nancy and Saint-Quentin came as no surprise. After two rounds, the Lyon club tops the LNB standings.

Match facts

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last ten home games.

ASVEL have won three of their four matches across all competitions this season.

Real averages 85 points per game at home, while ASVEL puts up an average of 76 points per game away.

Players to watch

Mario Hezonja remains one of the key figures for the Madrid powerhouse. The Croatian consistently scores around 15–20 points per game and can provide the spark his team needs in critical moments. In Real's last two games, the 30-year-old forward was named best on the court.

H2H

Real have won six straight home games against ASVEL.

The French club hasn't won in Madrid since 2003.

Prediction

Real Madrid look almost unbeatable at home, especially early in the season when the team is brimming with energy and confidence. The Spaniards typically score 85+ points at home, and while ASVEL will struggle to keep up with the pace, they should at least offer some defensive resistance. My pick: the guests with a +18 point handicap.