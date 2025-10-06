Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.51 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 8th, in another round of the African World Cup qualifiers, the Central African Republic will host the Ghanaian national team. Get all the details about the encounter and our match prediction below.

Match preview

The Central African Republic is among the weakest teams in their group: after eight qualification matches, they've managed to collect only five points and currently sit in fifth place, long eliminated from any chance of reaching the World Cup finals. Only Chad has performed worse, earning their first and only point of the campaign in the sixth round.

In their last five qualifiers, Central African Republic has picked up just a single point: they drew with Mali at home (0-0) and suffered defeats twice to Madagascar, as well as to Ghana and the Comoros. For them, this match is largely a matter of pride.

Ghana, on the other hand, has all but secured their place in the World Cup finals: after eight rounds, they've racked up 19 points and lead the group, three points clear of Madagascar. Only a draw with Chad blemished their recent run in qualifiers: five wins in their last six matches.

Otto Addo's men are dominating their group with attacking football, leaving their opponents with little chance. The team is well-drilled, having conceded just six goals in eight qualifying matches.

Probable lineups

Central African Republic: Abimala, Gambor, Yoga, Fordo, Yangao, Basse, Walenbe, Beissa, Malipangu, Ngoma, Jimet

Ghana: Asare, Yirenkyi, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah, Samed, Owusu, Williams, Kudus, Semenyo, Ayew

Match facts and head-to-head

In three head-to-head meetings, Ghana has two wins and one draw

Ghana has scored in each of their last seven matches

Central African Republic is winless in eight matches: five losses and three draws

Prediction

I see Ghana as the clear favorite, expected to settle any questions about their World Cup participation. The team should deliver a confident performance with plenty of goals. My prediction: total over (2) at 1.51 odds.