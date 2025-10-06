RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Comoros vs Madagascar. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025

Comoros vs Madagascar. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Comoros vs Madagascar prediction Unknown author
Comoros Comoros
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 08 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Madagascar Madagascar
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.04
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 8, in the 9th round of World Cup qualification, Comoros will take on Madagascar. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a prediction for the match.

See also: Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction and betting tips 07 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Comoros are still fighting for a ticket to the World Cup, having collected 15 points from 8 games. The team currently sits third in the group, just one point behind Madagascar and four points adrift of leaders Ghana.

In the September qualifiers, Stefano Cusin’s side played two matches: they lost 0-2 to Mali but then defeated Central African Republic by the same scoreline. Comoros play a compact, defensive brand of football, are not particularly focused on possession, and rely on set pieces and counterattacks to try and achieve a positive result.

Madagascar, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong qualifying campaign: the team has won three of their last four qualifiers, losing only once, and currently occupy second place in the group with 16 points—enough to book a World Cup spot at this stage.

In their most recent games, Madagascar defeated Central African Republic (2-0) and Chad (3-1). The team is comfortable on the ball, creates quality chances, and converts the majority of them.

Probable lineups

Comoros: Pandor, Bakari, Omari, Mdaoma, Bourah, M’Changama, Ahamada, Youssouf, Selemani, Said, Maolida
Madagascar: Dupir, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet, Randrianantenaina, Jean-Pierre, Couturier, Ilaimaharitra, Kari, Raveloson, Raheriniaina, Kaddy

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five encounters between these teams produced two wins for each side and one draw
  • Comoros have won two of their last five matches, losing three times
  • Madagascar have won six of their last seven matches

Prediction

Madagascar need a win to secure their place in the World Cup finals, and you can be sure the team will do everything in their power to achieve that result. On the other hand, facing Comoros will be anything but a walk in the park. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Madagascar at odds of 2.04

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.04
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder preview and H2H – October 7, 2025 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction Wuhan Open Today, 23:00 Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.72 Leylah Fernandez Bet now Mostbet
Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction Wuhan Open 07 oct 2025, 02:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.72 Karolina Muchova Bet now Melbet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Recommended Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup 07 oct 2025, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Bet now Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Bet now Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Bet now Mostbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Bet now Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Recommended Mostbet
Oman vs Qatar prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Oman vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Oman Odds: 1.5 Qatar Bet now Melbet
Central African Republic vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Ghana: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025 Central African Republic Odds: 1.51 Ghana Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores