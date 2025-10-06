Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.04 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 8, in the 9th round of World Cup qualification, Comoros will take on Madagascar. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a prediction for the match.

Match preview

Comoros are still fighting for a ticket to the World Cup, having collected 15 points from 8 games. The team currently sits third in the group, just one point behind Madagascar and four points adrift of leaders Ghana.

In the September qualifiers, Stefano Cusin’s side played two matches: they lost 0-2 to Mali but then defeated Central African Republic by the same scoreline. Comoros play a compact, defensive brand of football, are not particularly focused on possession, and rely on set pieces and counterattacks to try and achieve a positive result.

Madagascar, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong qualifying campaign: the team has won three of their last four qualifiers, losing only once, and currently occupy second place in the group with 16 points—enough to book a World Cup spot at this stage.

In their most recent games, Madagascar defeated Central African Republic (2-0) and Chad (3-1). The team is comfortable on the ball, creates quality chances, and converts the majority of them.

Probable lineups

Comoros: Pandor, Bakari, Omari, Mdaoma, Bourah, M’Changama, Ahamada, Youssouf, Selemani, Said, Maolida

Madagascar: Dupir, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet, Randrianantenaina, Jean-Pierre, Couturier, Ilaimaharitra, Kari, Raveloson, Raheriniaina, Kaddy

Match facts and head-to-head

The last five encounters between these teams produced two wins for each side and one draw

Comoros have won two of their last five matches, losing three times

Madagascar have won six of their last seven matches

Prediction

Madagascar need a win to secure their place in the World Cup finals, and you can be sure the team will do everything in their power to achieve that result. On the other hand, facing Comoros will be anything but a walk in the park. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Madagascar at odds of 2.04