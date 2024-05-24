Manchester United will dismiss their coach regardless of the result in the FA Cup final

Manchester United's management has decided to dismiss head coach Erik ten Hag.

According to The Guardian, regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final, the Dutchman will be relieved of his duties. This decision marks the most significant move by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team since Ineos acquired a minority stake and took control of Manchester United's football operations.

The Red Devils have also identified potential candidates to replace ten Hag. The contenders for the position include Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter, and Thomas Frank.

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2022. The 2023/24 Premier League season saw the "Red Devils" finish in eighth place. However, Manchester United still has a chance to qualify for European competitions if they defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.