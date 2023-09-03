Manchester United player may move to Turkey

The Dutchman Donnie van de Beek can continue his career in Turkey, the Daily Mail reports.

The Manchester United player can move to Galatasaray on a one-year loan. The Turkish team continues to work in this direction, even after Manchester United refused to send Van de Beek on loan on transfer deadline day. Galatasaray offered one million pounds. The Dutchman is not included in the plans of United manager Eric ten Haag. The coach is trying to let go of players he doesn't need.

Donnie van de Beek moved to Old Trafford in 2020 for £40m. During this time, he made 34 appearances for Manchester United. In addition, he had a loan to Everton. In the state of "toffee" the Dutchman played seven matches. A rather promising player could not reveal his full potential due to injuries.

We will remind that Johnny Evans returned to Manchester United.